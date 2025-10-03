Idaho Secretary of State’s VoteIdaho.gov wins national award for digital innovation

The following is a news release from Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane's office:

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Center for Digital Government (CDG) has recognized the Idaho Secretary of State’s redesigned elections website, VoteIdaho.gov, as a Project Winner in the 2025 Government Experience Awards. The national institute’s awards honor the states, cities, counties, and agencies delivering more accessible, equitable, and engaging digital services. VoteIdaho.gov was recognized as an outstanding example of how technology and design can improve the way residents experience government.

“We’re honored to receive national recognition for VoteIdaho.gov, along with our design partner, Mitchell+Palmer,” said Secretary Phil McGrane. “Our goal with the redesign of VoteIdaho.gov was simple – to make voting information engaging, accessible, and easy to consume for all Idahoans. We’re continuing to build on the features that make the website stand out. I encourage all Idahoans to visit the site to easily register to vote, check and update your registration, view a sample ballot for the upcoming November election, find your polling place, and much more.”

“This year’s winners show that innovation in government works best when it combines the right technologies with experiences that people can trust,” said Dustin Haisler, President of e.Republic, a division of the CDG.

The Government Experience Project Awards honor digital initiatives that make it easier for residents to connect with government. This year, 41 governments nationwide were recognized for innovation, creativity, and a commitment to better public service.

See a complete list of award winners.