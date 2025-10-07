Idaho Fish and Game seeks tips: Poached deer carcass found wasted in Southeast Idaho

The following is a news release from Idaho Fish and Game:

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI) — Idaho Fish and Game is seeking information regarding a white-tailed deer buck that was illegally shot and left to waste in Game Management Unit 68A in southeast Idaho sometime between Sept. 20 and Sept. 23.

The only hunts available for deer in Unit 68A are controlled archery-only hunts from Aug. 30 – Dec. 19. The buck was illegally shot with a rifle, and only the head was removed, leaving the rest of the carcass to waste.

A member of the public found the deer on the banks of the Snake River between Blackfoot and Firth, about a half-mile south of East River Road. It is possible the deer was shot by someone from a boat on the Snake River or was dumped into the river after it was killed.

Anyone with information that may be helpful in this case is encouraged to call Senior Conservation Officer Sawyer Livesey at 208-617-0244, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999, or report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. People providing information can remain anonymous, and information leading to charges may be eligible for a reward.