Traffic Alert: Crash closes Forest Road 34 near Riverside Campground

today at 3:58 PM
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Fremont County Emergency Management is reporting a crash along National Forest Road 34 (NF-34) near the Riverside Campground. The incident has completely blocked the roadway in both directions near milepost 375 of US Highway 20.

Emergency managers are currently on the scene and are urging all drivers in the area to use caution and expect delays.

Details surrounding the crash are limited. There is no indication at this time as to how many vehicles were involved or any potential injuries.

This is a developing story. Local News 8 will provide an update as more information becomes available.

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

