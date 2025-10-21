Ex-NFL player Doug Martin struggled with mental health issues before OPD in-custody death: family

Originally Published: 21 OCT 25 12:15 ET

By JR Stone

Click here for updates on this story

OAKLAND, California (KGO) -- Former NFL player Doug Martin, who died in Oakland police custody over the weekend, had been struggling with mental health issues, according to his family.

Martin's former agent released a statement on behalf of the family, saying in part, "Privately, Doug battled mental health challenges... Doug's parents were actively seeking medical assistance for him and had contacted local authorities for support. Feeling overwhelmed and disoriented, Doug fled his home during the night and entered a neighbor's residence two doors down."

Police say Martin was involved in a break-in at a home in the Oakland Hills. As officers attempted to detain him, they say there was a brief struggle, and after being detained, Martin became unresponsive and later died at a hospital.

"They dropped the ball! Is it the color of his skin that he thought maybe was someone bad?" asked Kar Raphino as she referenced officers.

Raphino and her family met Martin when he was in college at Boise State, before his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders.

"A lot of people cared for him; he was so caring. Words cannot explain how caring he was," said Raphino.

We spoke with his former St. Mary's High School football coach in Stockton.

"Maybe the story now is about, you know, mental health issues, and people who are really struggling," said Coach Tony Franks. "We miss him. We're grieving. We're hurting. Tough, tough loss for a lot of people of people that loved Doug."

"Well, you know, it hasn't been too long ago he was in rehab and out recently from that. And I think a lot of our hopes were that, you know, maybe some of the personal demons that he was facing was getting behind him," said Nick Perkins.

Perkins also met Martin in Boise. He says he was a fun-loving, stand-up guy who was very involved with the community and who helped put Boise State on the map nationally for football.

While the mental health concerns here are front and center. Raphino says she wants to see the body camera video from officers to see how much force was used to detain him.

"And I know justice will be done. We love you Doug! I'm so done, sorry," said Raphino as she fought back tears.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.