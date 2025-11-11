LDS Church reveals site and rendering for Coeur d’Alene Temple

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location for the new Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, temple.

The new house of worship will be built on just under 11 acres, located at the corner of Hanley Avenue and Coeur Terre Boulevard. Current plans for the site call for a single-story temple encompassing approximately 29,000 square feet. The complex will also include an adjacent meetinghouse and a separate support building.

This temple will mark the eleventh for the Church in Idaho. It will join ten other houses of worship that are either operating or under construction across the state, including locations in Boise, Burley, Caldwell, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Montpelier, Pocatello, Rexburg (two temples, the Rexburg Idaho Temple and the Teton River Idaho Temple), and Twin Falls.

The new temple was originally announced by the late President Russell M. Nelson, the former prophet and leader of the global faith, during the Church's general conference last year.

“Every sincere seeker of Jesus Christ will find Him in the temple,” he said at that time. “You will feel His mercy. You will find answers to your most vexing questions. You will better comprehend the joy of His gospel.”

More than 480,000 Latter-day Saints live in Idaho in nearly 1,300 congregations. The new temple will serve these members in the northern region of the state.