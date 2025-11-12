Minor earthquake rattles Southeast Idaho overnight

Skip to Content
ARIMO, Idaho (KIFI) — A small earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning, while residents of southeast Idaho slept.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake registered a magnitude of 2.9 and struck at 2:44 AM on November 12. The epicenter was located around 15 miles west-southwest of the town of Arimo.

While this morning's tremor was small, seismic activity is not uncommon in this part of the Gem State. Since the beginning of 2025, the area near Arimo has experienced significant seismic activity, with 177 earthquakes recorded, including those with magnitudes reaching up to 3.8. Over the last year, Idaho has officially documented a total of 973 earthquakes, highlighting the state's ongoing tectonic movement. However, most residents will not notice or feel earthquakes with a magnitude under 2.0.

