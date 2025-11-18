$10 Christmas Tree permits available now from BLM in southeast Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is offering Idahoans an early cup of holiday cheer! Through December 24, 2025, the BLM is issuing $10 Christmas tree permits, allowing the public to harvest one tree per family from designated BLM-managed public lands in southeastern Idaho.

These permits are valid for BLM-managed public lands within the boundaries of the Pocatello and Upper Snake field offices, including traditional Christmas tree harvest areas such as the Deep Creek, Pleasantview, and Samaria Ranges.

Permits can be purchased online at forestproducts.blm.gov or over the counter at the BLM Pocatello Field Office, located at 4350 S. Cliffs Drive. In-person purchases are available Monday through Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Restricted Harvest Areas

Trees may not be harvested in the following areas:

BLM-administered campgrounds

BLM Wilderness Study Areas: Sand Mountain Black Canyon Appendicitis Hill Snake River Islands Henrys Lake Petticoat Peak Worm Creek

Wolverine Canyon

White Knob Mountains

Hell’s Half Acre

Hawley Mountain

China Cup

Cedar Butte

Burnt Creek

You must have a valid permit to cut or remove trees from public lands. Please note that tag prices and restrictions are different for trees cut on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service lands. Be aware there may be other areas where Christmas tree cutting on public lands is not permitted. For more information, contact the BLM Pocatello Field Office at 208-478-6340.

