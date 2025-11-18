Rigby FFA dominates farm business, environmental science, and more at FFA Convention

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) Rigby High School's Future Farmers of America is bringing home national honors! The chapter joined 73,000 students at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis earlier this month, where they scored gold in farm business management, environmental science, and agricultural communications.

High schooler Brayden Hammer took national runner-up in agricultural mechanics, while students Amaia Rice and Tinley Ricks won 4th place gold in the agriscience fair.

Seven members also earned the elite American FFA degree — one of the highest honors in FFA.