Skip to Content
Top Stories

Rigby FFA dominates farm business, environmental science, and more at FFA Convention

Rigby FFA Delegation to the 98th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Front L-R: Mr. Austin Davis, Anna Warner, Amaiya Rice, Hannah Sauer, Emily Cook, Kaitlyn Walker, Brooklyn Nelson, Tinley Ricks, Vincent Kisner, Johnny Bell, Mr. Robert Hale. Back L-R: Jack Taylor, Blyss Miller, Joel Ricks, Brayden Hammer, Kate Barney, Mr. Lex Godfrey.
Rigby FFA
Rigby FFA Delegation to the 98th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. Front L-R: Mr. Austin Davis, Anna Warner, Amaiya Rice, Hannah Sauer, Emily Cook, Kaitlyn Walker, Brooklyn Nelson, Tinley Ricks, Vincent Kisner, Johnny Bell, Mr. Robert Hale. Back L-R: Jack Taylor, Blyss Miller, Joel Ricks, Brayden Hammer, Kate Barney, Mr. Lex Godfrey.
By
today at 10:11 AM
Published 10:22 AM

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) Rigby High School's Future Farmers of America is bringing home national honors! The chapter joined 73,000 students at the national FFA convention in Indianapolis earlier this month, where they scored gold in farm business management, environmental science, and agricultural communications.

High schooler Brayden Hammer took national runner-up in agricultural mechanics, while students Amaia Rice and Tinley Ricks won 4th place gold in the agriscience fair.

Seven members also earned the elite American FFA degree — one of the highest honors in FFA.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.