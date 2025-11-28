The Rush is On! Small Business Saturday Arrives Tomorrow

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Tomorrow, November 28th, is Small Business Saturday, and local shops are getting ready for the big rush.

Shoppers are already lining up to support local stores in Idaho Falls.

Local News 8 walked around downtown on Black Friday and visited with store owners, who told us this is a critical time of year for them. The support from the community helps them stay afloat for the rest of the year.

"I think shopping local, it does keep those specialty shops here, and you can find things that you can't find in other places, like the big box stores," said Nichole De Loera Owner of Holiday House Boutique. "I also think that it helps support creativity and the uniqueness of our community. That helps support people who are employed here and the families in the community who are owning businesses and trying to make our community special."

Nichole says she is expecting her store to be busy until the end of the year. For more information on shopping local, including downtown Idaho Falls' fun free activities, click HERE.