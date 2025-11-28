Skip to Content
Top Stories

The Rush is On! Small Business Saturday Arrives Tomorrow

KIFI
By
New
Published 1:25 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) —  Tomorrow, November 28th, is Small Business Saturday, and local shops are getting ready for the big rush. 

Shoppers are already lining up to support local stores in Idaho Falls.

Local News 8 walked around downtown on Black Friday and visited with store owners, who told us this is a critical time of year for them. The support from the community helps them stay afloat for the rest of the year.

"I think shopping local, it does keep those specialty shops here, and you can find things that you can't find in other places, like the big box stores," said Nichole De Loera Owner of Holiday House Boutique. "I also think that it helps support creativity and the uniqueness of our community. That helps support people who are employed here and the families in the community who are owning businesses and trying to make our community special."

Nichole says she is expecting her store to be busy until the end of the year. For more information on shopping local, including downtown Idaho Falls' fun free activities, click HERE.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ariel Jensen

Ariel Jensen is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.