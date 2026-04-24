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Small plane damaged after landing at Pocatello Airport; High winds suspected

KIFI
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Published 11:07 AM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — A small plane was damaged after landing at the Pocatello Regional Airport Thursday, by what officials speculate may have been a large gust of wind.

Airport Director Alan Evans confirmed Friday that incident took place around 4:20 PM involving a small single-engine plane. Evans says the plane had landed and come to a stop on the runway without incident, when it experienced "some kind of issue" while it began to taxi toward the hangar.

According to the National Weather Service, a 45 mph WSW wing gust was measured at the airport around that same time.

Evans confirms that no one was injured, but plane did suffer some damage and the airport did receive a call to remove the plane from the runway. An airport crash rescue truck responded and taxied the single-engine plane to a parking spot.

The airport will not be conducting a formal investigation into the mishap. Under standard aviation protocol, the pilot or owner of the aircraft will have to file the inicdent with the NTSB.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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