US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon, Teton Pass to close Friday for avalanche control

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a few closures to do avalanche control.

US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon will close Friday, Feb. 16, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Teton Pass will close Friday, Feb.16 at 3:00 a.m. for avalanche control. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass and Coal Creek beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday will be strictly enforced. Highway travelers and backcountry users are advised to plan accordingly.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions.

You can sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info.