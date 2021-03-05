All nine Supreme Court justices have been vaccinated

Politics

All nine Supreme Court justices have now received the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The Justices have all been fully vaccinated,” public information officer Kathy Arberg wrote in an email Friday.

The statement marks the first time the court has acknowledged that all nine justices have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Chief Justice John Roberts received both doses of the vaccine in January.

The justices are hearing oral arguments via teleconference and most are working from home.

With few exceptions, the justices have remained behind closed doors since last March because of the pandemic, and information about their health is rarely revealed.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, before her nomination to the court, had been diagnosed with coronavirus last summer and recovered, CNN reported in October.