Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
By
Published 1:52 PM

Biden launches student loan forgiveness application

<i>Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images</i><br/>President Joe Biden
AFP via Getty Images
Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images
President Joe Biden

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the formal launch of the federal application for Americans seeking student loan forgiveness.

“This is a game changer for millions of Americans … and it took an incredible amount of effort to get this website done in such a short time,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.

Individuals seeking to apply for student debt relief can now fill out the form at Studentaid.gov. A beta version of the website was launched on Friday and Biden said 8 million Americans used the website over the weekend to fill out their applications.

Biden in August announced his decision to cancel up to $10,000 in student loan debt for individuals making less than $125,000 a year or as much as $20,000 for eligible borrowers who were also Pell Grant recipients.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content