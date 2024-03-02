US airdrops aid into Gaza

By Oren Liebermann, CNN

(CNN) — The United States air-dropped humanitarian aid into Gaza on Saturday, according to two US officials, one day after President Joe Biden said the US would pull out “every stop” to get more aid into the besieged coastal enclave.

Three US C-130s dropped humanitarian supplies over Gaza on Saturday, according to a US official.

There were 66 total bundles dropped – 22 from each aircraft, the official said. The bundles were meals dropped for the population of Gaza; there was no water or medical supplies.

On Friday, Biden said the US would soon begin airdrops of food aid into Gaza as he bemoaned the slow pace of assistance into the territory. Speaking alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office, Biden said aid was not flowing into Gaza quickly enough, as the US was working to broker a ceasefire that would allow for additional aid to flow in.

Biden said he would “insist” that Israel allow more trucks and routes for aid into Gaza.

“We’re going to insist that Israel facilitate more trucks and more routes to get more and more people the help they need, no excuses,” Biden said. “Innocent lives are on the line, and children’s lives are on the line.”

Other countries, including Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, have air-dropped aid into Gaza. But Saturday’s operation is a first for the United States.

Prior to the announcement of Saturday’s operation, several aid agencies criticized as ineffective the US plans to drop food aid into Gaza, where the United Nations has warned hundreds of thousands are on the brink of famine.

Richard Gowan, the International Crisis Group’s UN director, said on social media: “Humanitarian workers always complain that airdrops are good photo opportunities but a lousy way to deliver aid.”

