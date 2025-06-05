Rubio unveils new sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court for attempts to investigate US and Israel

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

(CNN) — US Secretary of State Marco Rubio unveiled new sanctions to target the International Criminal Court for its attempts to investigate the United States and Israel for alleged war crimes.

Thursday’s sanctions were imposed against four ICC judges under a executive order signed by President Donald Trump authorizing punitive measures like sanctions and possible entrance bans for the ICC because of its “illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel.” The February executive order was already used to sanction ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan.

In a statement Thursday, the ICC said it “deplores” the US sanctions, calling them “a clear attempt to undermine the independence of an international judicial institution which operates under the mandate from 125 States Parties from all corners of the globe.”

In November 2024, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity – a move that drew scrutiny from the Biden administration as well.

In 2020, it authorized a probe into alleged war crimes committed in Afghanistan by US and Afghan forces as well as alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Taliban. Trump signed an executive order months later authorizing sanctions and visa restrictions for members of the court.

Thursday’s sanctions hit four ICC judges: Solomy Balungi Bossa of Uganda, Luz del Carmen Ibáñez Carranza of Peru, Reine Adelaide Sophie Alapini Gansou of Benin, and Beti Hohler of Slovenia. According to a State Department fact sheet, Bossa and Carranza ruled to authorize the ICC’s investigation against US personnel in Afghanistan while Gansou and Hohler ruled to authorize the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant.

“The United States will take whatever actions we deem necessary to protect our sovereignty, that of Israel, and any other U.S. ally from illegitimate actions by the ICC,” Rubio said in a statement. “I call on the countries that still support the ICC, many of whose freedom was purchased at the price of great American sacrifices to fight this disgraceful attack on our nation and Israel.”

The ICC said Thursday it “stands fully behind its personnel, and will continue its work undeterred, in strict accordance with the Rome Statute and the principles of fairness and due process, with a view to bringing justice to victims of war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression.”

“Targeting those working for accountability does nothing to help civilians trapped in conflict. It only emboldens those who believe they can act with impunity,” the court said. “These sanctions are not only directed at designated individuals, they also target all those who support the Court, including nationals and corporate entities of States Parties.”

“They are aimed against innocent victims in all Situations before the Court, as well as the rule of law, peace, security and the prevention of the gravest crimes that shock the conscience of humanity,” it said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.