Trump says he’s asking Justice Department to investigate Epstein’s ties to some of his perceived political enemies

By Donald Judd, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump said Friday he will ask Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to some of his perceived political opponents, again blasting Democrats following the release earlier this week of emails from the late Epstein that mention him.

“Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president has sought to dismiss questions over Epstein for months, pressuring Republicans to block a discharge petition in the US House forcing a vote on the release of the Justice Department’s Epstein files — which the House speaker has said he’ll schedule for next week.

“This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats,” Trump wrote on Friday.

CNN has reached out to the Department of Justice and JP Morgan, as well as the people Trump named, about his comments.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.