New voting machines in Bonneville County

Idaho Politics

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Commissioners approved new voting machines Thursday morning.

The software used to count ballots and to process our voting will be updated to new machines.

The current tabulating equipment started showing signs of aging.

The Bonneville County elections office sent out a request to have the machines updated so they won't have any issues during upcoming elections.

The election office is ensuring the new machines are just an updated version of what they've been using.

"They can just be confident in our county's ability to secure their ballots and keep them safe and just move forward with the process the way we've always done," county clerk Penny Manning said.

The old equipment will be used during the March election.

The new equipment will be used during the May election if one is held.