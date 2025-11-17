One vote separates candidates in Salmon City Council Race; Recount set for Thursday

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – Lemhi County election clerks will conduct a recount in a race where only one vote separated the winner.

According to the Lemhi County Clerk’s office, the Attorney General’s office ordered a recount of the Salmon City Council race after candidate Margaret Glodowski filed a petition.

Glodowski was one of five candidates running for one of the three open positions. She lost by one vote to Debbie Bielby. The vote was 342 to 341 in Bielby’s favor.

Bob Overacker and Marti Bryant won the other two seats. Steve Fisher came in last with 336 votes, 5 votes behind Glodowski.

The recount is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the Brooklyn Annex.

How the recount will work

The County Clerk’s office said the recount will be conducted in plain view of the candidates and their representatives. The recount is also open to the public to watch.

They will start with a testing phase where a random sample of ballots is manually tallied and compared with the results from the electronic tabulating system. The sample size will be either 100 ballots or 5% of the ballots for the office, whichever is larger.

If the comparison shows that the electronic system is accurate, the remaining ballots will be recounted using the automated system. If the system is found to be inaccurate, the remaining ballots will be recounted by hand.

The Attorney General’s office is the final authority on any questions that may arise during the recount.