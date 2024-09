The following candidates are running as Independent on the Idaho Ballot.

Click on their name for a link to their website.

Shiva Ayyadurai

Crystal Ellis - Vice President

Claudia De la Cruz

Karina Garcia - Vice President

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. - Withdrew from the presidential, but his name will remain on the ballot.

Nicole Shanahan - Vice President

Jill Stein

Samson Kpadenou - Vice President

Randall Terry

Stephen Broden - Vice President