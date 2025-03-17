Skip to Content
Social Feeds

ITD warns of text messages claiming toll fines are on the rise

MGN
By
today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:29 PM

The following is a press release from the Idaho Transportation Department:

IDAHO (KIFI) - The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is warning Idahoans about a phishing scam involving fraudulent text messages that claim recipients owe toll fines. These messages are not legitimate and should be ignored.

Idaho does not have toll roads, and ITD does not issue toll fines. If you receive a text message demanding payment for an alleged toll violation, do not click any links or provide personal information. If possible, report the message to your mobile carrier.

Scammers often use official-sounding language and urgent threats to trick people into clicking on malicious links. ITD urges everyone to stay vigilant and remember:

  • Idaho has no toll roads.
  • ITD will never text you demanding payment.
  • ITD will only text you if you have opted into e-notifications.
Article Topic Follows: Social Feeds

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is a reporter for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content