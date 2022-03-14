A Walk in the Cold Side-by-Side Giveaway

Established in 1998, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission has been serving the Idaho Falls community and region for twenty-four years. In 2021, the mission provided 26,000+ hot meals and 11,000+ nights of safe sleep. As our community grows, so does the need for resources and support surrounding homelessness and hunger.

Our Spring Campaign, “Walk In the Cold” is a 5K event designed as an interactive approach in providing the community with a better understanding and awareness of the challenges and obstacles that our neighbors face.

This month-long campaign will start on Friday, February 25th at 2PM with a kick-off event featuring the unveiling of a customized side-by-side which will later be raffled off. The event will be held in front of Eagle Rock Indian Motorcycle, our sponsor for the side-by-side.

Just like the people we serve, the side-by-side will be without a permanent home. Traveling throughout the City of Idaho Falls for a month, it will be parked at various events and supporting businesses to raise awareness for the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and challenges of homelessness and hunger. The side-by-side will be raffled off on Saturday, April 2nd at our 5K “Walk in the Cold” event after the walk has been completed. We will be opening up the raffle with only 1000 entries to find the side-by-side a better place to live. Enter by clicking here