Makayla Sorensen named Gatorade Idaho Volleyball player of the year

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Senior Makayla Sorensen is the 2019 Gatorade Idaho volleyball player of the year. She is the first player to win award from Bonneville High School.

Sorensen lead the Bees to the 4A state championship and a 38-6 record. The outside hitter registered 525 kills, 433 digs, 44 blocks and 38 service aces. She also earned a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

The High Country Conference player of the year is a three-time All-State selection. Sorensen will play volleyball at Weber State University this fall.