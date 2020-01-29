Skip to Content
today at 11:12 pm
Published 10:50 pm

High school scores – Wednesday, January 29

BOYS H.S. BASKETBALL
Madison 68
Bonneville 67 (OT)

Burley 47
Century 61

Thunder Ridge 61
Highland 49

Rigby 47
Hillcrest 57

Shelley 47
Idaho Falls 71

Preston 73
Mountain Crest 41

Pocatello 34
Minico 49

Blackfoot 48
Skyline 47

Taylor's Crossing 76
Clark County 14

Sho-Ban 79
Hagerman 43

Butte County 73
Mackay 83

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem 53
Teton 44

Bear Lake 43
Aberdeen 36

Malad 29
Soda Springs 66

Salmon 37
West Jefferson 58

Sho-Ban 77
Hagerman 43

1AD1 DIST. 5-6 TOURNAMENT:
Butte County 53
Challis 22

H.S. WRESTLING
Ririe 54
North Fremont 27

