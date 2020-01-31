Skip to Content
Basketball
Friday high school scores – January 31

High School basketball
BOYS H.S BASKETBALL
Idaho Falls
Blackfoot

Minico 60
Highland 56

Thunder Ridge 43
Hillcrest 53

Skyline
Madison

Century
Preston

Twin Falls 38
Pocatello 55

Bonneville
Shelley

Butte County 52
Challis 47

Grace Lutheran
North Gem

GIRLS H.S. BASKETBALL
Sugar-Salem
South Fremont

Snake River
Marsh Valley

Soda Springs
Aberdeen

Rockland
Mackay

West Side
Malad

West Jefferson
North Fremont

Salmon 16
Ririe 55

WYOMING BOYS H.S. SCORES
Big Piney
Pinedale

Pinedale
Mountain View

