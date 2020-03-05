Idaho State falters late in loss to Eastern Washington

Sports

CHENEY, Washington (KIFI/KIDK) - Eastern Washington pulled away from Idaho State 100-75 on Thursday. The Bengals were down by five at halftime, but trailed by as many as 32 in the second half. The Eagles took control with a 17-0 run.

Malik Porter put up team high 20 points. Tarik Cool provided the Bengals with 18 points. Jared Stutzman and Chidi Udengwu each scored 12 points.

Idaho State wraps up the regular season Saturday at 3 pm at Idaho.