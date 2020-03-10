Idaho State knocks out Southern Utah in tournament opener

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State women's basketball team advanced to the semifinals with their 70-63 win over Southern Utah.

Montana Oltrogge had a career-high 24 points for the Bengals. Diaba Konate and Callie Bourne each chipped in 12 points.

Idaho State's biggest lead was nine points and they led for 34 minutes of the game.

Idaho State plays Idaho on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 pm. The Vandals have beaten the Bengals twice in the regular season.