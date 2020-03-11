Idaho State hangs on to beat Northern Arizona

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State rode a big first half to grind out a 64-62 win over Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Men's basketball tournament Wednesday.

The Bengals took a 15 point lead into the halftime. Idaho State made clutch free throws down the stretch to pull out the upset. It's their first win in the Big Sky Conference tournament since 2009.

The 11th seeded Bengals were lead by Austin Smellie with 16 points. He went 4/7 from the 3pt line. Idaho State as a team shot 47% from deep.

Chier Maker picked up a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Bengals. Malik Porter added 12 points.

Idaho State will face third seeded Montana Thursday night at 8 pm in the Big Sky quarterfinals.