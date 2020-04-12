Heartbreaking end for Treyshon Malone

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - COVID-19 has abruplty ended seasons for atheltes.

For Idaho State track star Treyshon Malone, his season ended as he was warming up at the NCAA Championships.

Adrian: "What was it like when you were at that line and you're warming up and everything gets canceled?"

Treyshon: "It's very sad all-around. It was just like trying so hard, you do everything you're supposed to do to get to one of the biggest stages in your life and then for them just to be like, 'Oh yeah, you can do it no more like we're canceling this whole thing.' I mean like it just is, it's kind of heartbreaking."



AL: "Any other hobbies that you want to do or just found out about now that you want to do?"



TM: "Honestly, I don't really have that many other hobbies. I've been like sleep, watch TV, play video games. Sport and do sport, but yeah. I've been on Tik Tok a lot, So far I haven't gone viral so I'm kind of upset about it but it's okay. (Treyshon said laughing)."