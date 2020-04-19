Spillett misses out on spring season

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello High School's Adison Spillett played basketball and soccer this school year and she signed with the College of Idaho to play both.

However, she didn't get to run track, partly due to her ACL, but also due to spring sports being canceled in Idaho.

"I feel really bad for them," Spillett said. "I actually would usually be doing track right now, too. But I felt really bad for them."

Spillett held a private ceremony for her signing to College of Idaho at home and she missed the opportunity to have her friends around.

"It's hard. It's a tough goodbye. It was really weird I mean like not getting to have your friends and other family there but I had my family they put together a little something for me and so it was nice."