Cleveland joins Vikings after 2nd round selection

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Boise State offensive lineman, Ezra Cleveland is reunited with former Bronco Alexander Mattison in Minnesota.

The Vikings selected the tackle in the second round. Cleveland's former teammate Khalil Shakir says Minnesota is getting a monster on the line.

"Ezra meant a lot to us and our offense," Shakir said.

"What he did knowing that he could even have had one more year to develop even more. He's an animal. He's that guy when you put in that install that week of the game, you're not worried about him messing up because you know he's always going to handle his guy and do his job."