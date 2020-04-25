See where regional athletes signed after the 2020 NFL Draft

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 NFL Draft concluded Saturday and while some players did not hear their name called, they still signed with a team.

Boise State

David Moa - DL - Minnesota Vikings

John Molchon - OL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Weber State

Jonah Williams - DE - Los Angeles Rams

Utah Utes

Tyler Huntley - QB - Baltimore Ravens

Darrin Paulo - OL - New Orleans Saints

Josh Nurse - CB - Baltimore Ravens

Francis Bernard - LB - Dallas Cowboys

Javelin Guidry - DB - New York Jets

Josh Nurse - CB - Baltimore Ravens

Utah State

Dominik Eberle - K - Las Vegas Raiders

Siaosi Mariner - WR - Las Vegas Raiders

Caleb Repp - TE - Atlanta Falcons

Tipa Galeai - DE - Green Bay Packers

BYU