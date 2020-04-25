Skip to Content
Sports
By
New
today at 9:47 pm
Published 10:01 pm

See where regional athletes signed after the 2020 NFL Draft

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 NFL Draft concluded Saturday and while some players did not hear their name called, they still signed with a team.

Boise State

  • David Moa - DL - Minnesota Vikings
  • John Molchon - OL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Weber State

  • Jonah Williams - DE - Los Angeles Rams

Utah Utes

  • Tyler Huntley - QB - Baltimore Ravens
  • Darrin Paulo - OL - New Orleans Saints
  • Josh Nurse - CB - Baltimore Ravens
  • Francis Bernard - LB - Dallas Cowboys
  • Javelin Guidry - DB - New York Jets
  • Josh Nurse - CB - Baltimore Ravens

Utah State

  • Dominik Eberle - K - Las Vegas Raiders
  • Siaosi Mariner - WR - Las Vegas Raiders
  • Caleb Repp - TE - Atlanta Falcons
  • Tipa Galeai - DE - Green Bay Packers

BYU

  • Aleva Hifo - WR - Kansas City Chiefs
  • Ty'Son Williams - RB - Baltimore Ravens
  • Dayan Ghanwoloku - DB - Los Angeles Rams
Boise State Athletics / BYU Athletics / Football / Local Sports / Regional College Sports
Adrian Luevano

Adrian Luevano

Adrian is a reporter and sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply