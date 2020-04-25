See where regional athletes signed after the 2020 NFL Draft
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The 2020 NFL Draft concluded Saturday and while some players did not hear their name called, they still signed with a team.
Boise State
- David Moa - DL - Minnesota Vikings
- John Molchon - OL - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Weber State
- Jonah Williams - DE - Los Angeles Rams
Utah Utes
- Tyler Huntley - QB - Baltimore Ravens
- Darrin Paulo - OL - New Orleans Saints
- Josh Nurse - CB - Baltimore Ravens
- Francis Bernard - LB - Dallas Cowboys
- Javelin Guidry - DB - New York Jets
- Josh Nurse - CB - Baltimore Ravens
Utah State
- Dominik Eberle - K - Las Vegas Raiders
- Siaosi Mariner - WR - Las Vegas Raiders
- Caleb Repp - TE - Atlanta Falcons
- Tipa Galeai - DE - Green Bay Packers
BYU
- Aleva Hifo - WR - Kansas City Chiefs
- Ty'Son Williams - RB - Baltimore Ravens
- Dayan Ghanwoloku - DB - Los Angeles Rams
Comments