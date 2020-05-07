High school rodeo opens sooner than expected

Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - High school rodeo is happening sooner than previously thought. District 7 is holding events this weekend in Rigby starting Thursday night.

On April 27, Idaho High School Rodeo Association president Matt Jones sent a letter stating all district rodeos are postponed until June 13. That is when Governor Little's stage four recovery plan begins. It would allow large sporting venues to open with social distancing.

According to a document on District 7's website, the rodeos are considered youth events. Organized youth activities are allowed under the stage one of Little's plan.

The IHSRA board of directors voted Wednesday to allow districts to go forward with rodeos. District officials would be required to ensure all laws, ordinances and protocols are followed.

Jones tells Sports Line that the decision by the board goes against the recommendations of the president, vice president and 2nd vice president of the executive board.