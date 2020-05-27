Local golfer celebrates 99th birthday on the course

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello hosted a surprise birthday party for 99 year old Frannie Throkelt on Wednesday.

She plays 18 holes of golf three times a week. The hobby started many years ago. "When my son turned seven, so he was in school, I took up golf. And he will be 69 in October, that's how long I have played."



Throkelt says she has been on many golf vacations with her husband. She says her favorite course is close to home.

"We lived in Twin (Falls)and we belonged to Blue Lakes Country Club. It's in the Snake River Canyon and it's absolutely gorgeous."



She says she has no plans to slow down. "I love playing Golf. So I hope I can help I can keep playing at least another year."

