Disc golf takes over Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Disc golf is taking over Freeman Park and College of Eastern Idaho this week.

The Lucky Disc Golf Open started on Thursday with a flex start doubles competition. Round 1 and 2 will begin at 9 am on Friday morning. The Open wraps up at Freeman Park on Saturday at 5 pm.

For Michael O'Neill and Shane Hill, they have seen the sport grow rapidly and O'Neill says it's all about one thing.

"Have fun," O'Neill said.

"That's what this is all about. Even if you watch the professionals when they're doing stuff, It's all about having fun. When they make a bad shot, they smile, because that's what this game is about is fun. You can come to this golf course and play by yourself if you want to or you can join in with another group, anytime. Everyone's always very welcoming. It's a great community to be a part of."

"This is, I think, probably one of the biggest tournaments we've had in Eastern Idaho," Hill said.

"We've had it filled up and then we've had people on the waitlist and people trying to get in that we couldn't accommodate so we're really excited about it but I feel bad about the people we couldn't get in."