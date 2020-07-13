Renegades Football Club offering more options for youth soccer players

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Youth soccer players in the Idaho Falls area will soon have more options to enjoy the game. The Renegades Football Club is inviting the public to an grand opening to learn more. The event is Tuesday, July 14 at McCowin Park in Ammon from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Ryan Stosich has coached for four years. His three kids are also avid soccer players.

"I found that a lot of clubs have an idea of exactly what a soccer player should be, and and how it should happen and how it should come come to pass."

He saw a need. Stosich and his family created the Renegades Football Club to provide players and parents with more options.

"There's going to be something made available for anybody who signs up. We're going to create sort of a buffet for soccer that if somebody wants more soccer or less soccer more training less training more games, we're going to try to create a platform that's going to allow them to really enjoy the sport."

Stosich believes that flexibility is better for the kids. "There's a big push to make people these single sport athletes at a young age. I feel like that's almost debilitating because an eight year old a nine year old they don't really know if they're better at baseball or better at soccer or basketball or lacrosse or piano or gym or who knows."

"And so by trying to tie them into these year long contracts. It maybe prevents them from experiencing something that's going to be a good thing for them."

Renegades Football Club will serve players ages 4 through 14. You can find out more on their Facebook page.