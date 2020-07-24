Idaho State soccer, volleyball, cross country to begin September 18

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fall competition for olympic sports in the Big Sky Conference will begin Friday, September 18. The BSC President's Council approved to delay the start of soccer, volleyball, and cross country for the 2020 season.

The fall seasons for tennis and softball will also begin no earlier than September 18. The golf programs will be allowed to start September 14. It will be up to each member school to determine if any affected non-conference competitions will be rescheduled.

The status of football is still being assessed. That start date will be determined at a later date.

The delay will allow schools to stagger the return to campus for student athletes. It will also provide more time to for the institutions to put finishing touches on return-to-play protocols.