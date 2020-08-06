Navy and BYU to play season opener on Labor Day

Sports

PROVO, Utah (AP) - BYU will play at Navy on Labor Day night in a matchup of teams that had openers against traditional rivals canceled as Power Five leagues rearranged their schedules.



The Cougars were originally slated to open their season on Sept. 3 at Utah, but the Pac-12 has gone to a conference-only schedule to deal with potential disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.



Navy’s opener against longtime rival Notre Dame was at first scheduled to be played in Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 29. The pandemic halted those plans and the game was rescheduled for the weekend of Sept. 5 at Annapolis, Maryland. Then Notre Dame joined the Atlantic Coast Conference for this season and the conference prohibited its teams from playing non-conference games outside their home state.



The Notre Dame-Navy game was canceled. The teams had played every season since 1927.



BYU, which lost a total of six games against Power Five teams, will play Navy for just the third time and first since 1989. The game will be televised by ESPN.