Big Sky postpones all fall sports until spring

FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The Big Sky Conference announced Thursday that it will be postponing the remainder of the fall sports until spring. This comes after the conference postponed football last week.

Thursday's decision affects the seasons for women's soccer, women's volleyball, and men's and women's cross country. The move also ends any non-championship fall competition for tennis, golf, and softball.

In a statement, Idaho State University president Kevin Satterlee called the decision "very difficult and disappointing for our athletes and fans." He added, "we are absolutely confident that it is the right thing to do."

Idaho State Athletic director Pauline Thiros stated, "The Bengals are going to use the fall to get better in every way. I am extremely proud of the resilience and determination I am seeing demonstrated by our student athletes and staff."

The Big Sky also announced Thursday that it will not permit any non-conference contests in any league sport, including football. The University of Idaho had expressed interest in playing non-conference games in football this fall. This ends any chance of that happening.

The focus now turns to spring. Commissioner Tom Wistrcill says in a statement, “our efforts in the conference office now will focus on doing everything within our power to make their spring season the best that it possibly can be."

Idaho State will release updated spring schedules as soon as they are available.