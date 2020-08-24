Idaho Falls, Bonneville battle to a 2-2 draw in girls soccer

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls scored a late equalizer to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bonneville in girls soccer Monday.

Bonneville lead 2-1 at the half. The Bees opened the scoring with a goal from Kylie Coles. Alexis Adams scored to pull the Tigers even. Moments later, Reagan Flynn put the Bees back in the lead.

The Tigers final goal came in the last two minutes of the game to secure the tie. Idaho Falls (1-0-1) hosts Blackfoot on Wednesday. Bonneville (1-0-1) is at home against Madison on Thursday.