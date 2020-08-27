Skip to Content
Highland beats Pocatello for their first win in 2020

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Highland picked up their first win of the season by defeating Pocatello, 4-1, in the Black and Blue rivalry game.

Set pieces got both Pocatello and Highland on the scoreboard in the first half.

Addi McCulloch found the back of the next on a corner kick after five minutes to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.

Later in the first half, Indians' midfielder Kjerstin Bunderson used a free kick to level the match at 1-1.

The Rams scored three goals in the second half to route Pocatello.

Pocatello travels to Bonneville on Saturday to play the Bees. Highland travels to in-town rival Century on Tuesday.

Adrian Luevano

Adrian is a reporter and sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

