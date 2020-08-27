Highland beats Pocatello for their first win in 2020
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Highland picked up their first win of the season by defeating Pocatello, 4-1, in the Black and Blue rivalry game.
Set pieces got both Pocatello and Highland on the scoreboard in the first half.
Addi McCulloch found the back of the next on a corner kick after five minutes to give the Rams a 1-0 lead.
Later in the first half, Indians' midfielder Kjerstin Bunderson used a free kick to level the match at 1-1.
The Rams scored three goals in the second half to route Pocatello.
Pocatello travels to Bonneville on Saturday to play the Bees. Highland travels to in-town rival Century on Tuesday.
