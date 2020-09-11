Tiger-Grizz cross country meet is ready for ‘new normal’

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Tiger-Grizz Invitational started on Friday with middle schools racing at Freeman Park.

Saturday will see the high schools compete on the course. The two-day split is designed for social-distancing efforts according to Skyline head coach Sean Schmidt.

"We're making the races spread out a lot more," Schmidt said. "We've gone from a one day meet on Friday to a two day meet. That's afternoon Friday, morning Saturday, and afternoon Saturday. So it's gonna be a long couple two days for us there. The thing is, organizing and getting ready, is a lot of work for Coach McMurtry and I."

Despite the changes to one of the biggest competitions in the cross country season due to COVID-19, it is still the same course.

"Definitely the hills," Skyline 5000 meters runner Ridge Wilding said about the most challenging part of the course. "You ask anyone and that's what they'll say. When the grass is long, it makes a little bit more difficult but I think it's gonna be mowed, so pretty much just the hills. We'll probably get not as many spectators. So that's a little rough but not too bad."

