POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Highland shutout Madison 2-0 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex on Thursday night.

The Rams win keeps them unbeaten in 5A conference play.

Saydree Bell scored the lone goal in the first half off of a Kayzee Vaughan free-kick.



Highland travels to Preston to play the Indians on Tuesday. Madison hits the road on Monday to play Hillcrest.