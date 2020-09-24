Tristen Hodge battles pneumonia after COVID-19

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Former Highland Ram and BYU offensive lineman Tristen Hoge is not going to play this Saturday against Troy due to having pneumonia.

This comes after Hoge tested positive for COVID-19 in mid September. Hoge returned to practice and felt some discomfort.

Tristen's dad Marty Hoge says his son called him to let him know in a video he posted on his Twitter account.

Marty told Sports Line that Tristen has been very careful since day one of the pandemic.

"Like I say, no one's immune," Marty Hoge said. "Tristen was probably the A-lister. He's the one to say, 'Dad where's your mask, No, we don't have to go here, we'll go home and eat', or whatever it was. He did what was best for him and his program. Not wanting to put them in a position to where he contracted the virus outside of football. And when he can't be there, it devastates him. This team's a pretty doggone good football team, and they need every, every player that makes that puzzle fit. He's one of the key contributors so I mean yeah it was, it was tough on him."

Marty estimates that it may be a couple more weeks until Tristen can be back playing in a game.