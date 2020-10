Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline is heading back to the state girls soccer tournament. The Grizzlies knocked off top seed Bonneville 3-2 in overtime to win the 4A District 6 championship.

This will be the fourth straight trip to state for Skyline. Bonneville hosts Shelley in an elimination game on Thursday. The winner will advance to the state play-in game on Saturday.