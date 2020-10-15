Thunder Ridge wins district title with shut out of Highland

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Going to the boys soccer state tournament is just something that Thunder Ridge has always done. The Titans earned another trip to state with a 5-0 win over Highland Thursday.

Thunder Ridge has made the tournament in all three years of the schools existence. The next item of business is getting a win while they are there. The Titans have lost all four tournament games they've played.

Highland will have another chance to get in this year. The Rams will play at Madison Saturday at 11 am. The winner goes to the state tournament.