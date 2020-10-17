State cross country championships moving to Pocatello

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Portneuf Wellness Center is now hosting the 2020 state high school cross country championships. The event was originally scheduled to take place at Eagle Island State Park.

Idaho High School Activities Association Executive director Ty Jones says COVID concerns prompted the change. There was worry that the parameters in Ada County would not allow the meet to take place.

Jones also noted that schools had requested a venue that would allow them to limit the number of fans allowed. Portneuf Wellness Complex fit the bill.

The state cross country championships will be October 30-31.