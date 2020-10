Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest beat Blackfoot 3-1 in the 4A District 6 volleyball tournament Tuesday. The Knights survive to face Skyline on Thursday.

Hillcrest began the day getting swept by top seed Bonneville. The Broncos fell to Shelley earlier Tuesday. Blackfoot's season is over.

The tournament continues Thursday at Bonneville High School.