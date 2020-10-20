Shelley grabs two wins to open district volleyball tournament

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Shelley takes down Blackfoot and Skyline in day one of the 4A District 6 tournament Tuesday. The third seeded Russets can earn a trip to the district championship game with a win over top seed Bonneville on Thursday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Shelley topped four seed Blackfoot 3-1 to open the tournament. That victory put the Russets in line to face the second seeded Grizzlies. Shelley beat Skyline 3-1.

The Grizzlies meet up with Hillcrest in an elimination game on Thursday. All tournament games are at Bonneville High School.