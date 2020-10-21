Blackfoot boys, Skyline girls win district cross country titles

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot and Skyline both claimed 4A District 6 cross-country championships on Wednesday. The Broncos won the boys title. The Grizzlies grabbed the girls crown.

Eli Gregory of Blackfoot won the individual boys championship. His teammate Justin Whitehead finished second. Skyline's Ridge Wilding rounded out top three.

The girl's individual champion is Bonneville's Alivia Johnson. Skyline's Nelah Roberts came in as runner-up. Kennedy Kunz of Bonneville finished third.

The state cross-country championships is October 30-31 at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello.