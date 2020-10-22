Big second half lifts Canyon Ridge over Century in 4A state tournament

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Canyon Ridge runs away from Century in the second half to beat the Diamondbacks 5-2 to open the 4A boys soccer state tournament.

The Diamondbacks couldn't slow down the Riverhawk outburst. Canyon Ridge scored four goals in the final 40 minutes to erase a 2-1 halftime deficit.

Century faces Caldwell in an elimination game Friday at 11 am at Bonneville High School. Canyon Ridge goes up against Blackfoot at 3 pm in the semifinals.